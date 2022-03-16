Dubai sets mechanism for end-of-service savings scheme for expats

The end-of-service savings scheme for expatriates working in Dubai government departments will play a key role in enhancing the economic and social stability that Dubai offers to its employees, an official has said.

Authorities in Dubai had recently announced a gratuity savings scheme for expats working in the emirate.

Headed by Abdullah Al Basti, the Steering Committee of the ‘Savings Scheme for Foreign Employees in the Government of Dubai’ has announced the scheme’s enrolment and implementation mechanism.

Al Basti, who is also secretary-general of the Executive Council of Dubai, said the end-of-service savings scheme for expatriates will offer them opportunities to invest.