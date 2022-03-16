Latest NewsNewsTFT News

COVID-19: Alhosn App users can now delete incorrect vaccine records

New features of the Alhosn App enable users to remove incorrect records of COVID-19 vaccination doses and share vaccine exemption certificates.
The new functions, according to the app, are part of additional features to the UAE’s official PCR testing record and vaccine registry.

Here are the steps:

– Open your profile on the Alhosn app.

– Tap on the question mark symbol on the top right of the list of vaccine doses.

– Read the important notes that show up on the screen.

– Select the dose that you would like to remove.

– Select ‘Remove’ and ‘Confirm’.

– Earlier, the app had advised users to exercise caution when amending vaccine records.

“Alhosn app now allows you to remove all additional vaccine doses that have been uploaded using the ICP/ICA app. Please note that if you accidentally remove them and want to add them back, you will need to re-enter them through the ICP/ICA Mobile App or website,” the post reads.

The procedure to share the exemption certificates with others remains the same as it is for the sharing of PCR test records and vaccination certificates.

