Metro Manila, 47 other areas remain under Alert Level 1 from March 16-31

The Inter-Agency Task Force has decided to keep Metro Manila and 47 other areas under Alert Level 1 from March 16 to March 31.

Acting Presidential Spokesperson Martin Andanar made the announcement on March 15.

The other areas are also under Alert Level 1:

• Abra
• Apayao
• Baguio City
• Kalinga
• Dagupan City
• Ilocos Norte
• Ilocos Sur
• La Union
• Pangasinan
• Batanes
• Cagayan
• City of Santiago
• Isabela
• Quirino
• Angeles City
• Aurora
• Bataan
• Bulacan
• Nueva Ecija
• Olongapo City
• Pampanga
• Tarlac
• Zambales
• Batangas
• Cavite
• Laguna
• Lucena City
• Marinduque
• Puerto Princesa City
• Romblon
• Naga City
• Catanduanes

The following areas will also be under Alert Level 1 in the Visayas:
• Aklan
• Bacolod City
• Capiz
• Guimaras
• Iloilo City
• Cebu City
• Siquijor
• Region VIII
• Biliran
• Ormoc City
• Tacloban City

Here’s the list of areas in Mindanao:
• Zamboanga City
• Davao
• Cagayan de Oro City
• Camiguin
• Butuan

Alert Level 1 allows 100% capacity in indoor and outdoor establishments.

Interzonal and intrazonal travels are also allowed without any age restrictions.

