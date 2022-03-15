Metro Manila, 47 other areas remain under Alert Level 1 from March 16-31

The Inter-Agency Task Force has decided to keep Metro Manila and 47 other areas under Alert Level 1 from March 16 to March 31.

Acting Presidential Spokesperson Martin Andanar made the announcement on March 15.

The other areas are also under Alert Level 1:

• Abra

• Apayao

• Baguio City

• Kalinga

• Dagupan City

• Ilocos Norte

• Ilocos Sur

• La Union

• Pangasinan

• Batanes

• Cagayan

• City of Santiago

• Isabela

• Quirino

• Angeles City

• Aurora

• Bataan

• Bulacan

• Nueva Ecija

• Olongapo City

• Pampanga

• Tarlac

• Zambales

• Batangas

• Cavite

• Laguna

• Lucena City

• Marinduque

• Puerto Princesa City

• Romblon

• Naga City

• Catanduanes

The following areas will also be under Alert Level 1 in the Visayas:

• Aklan

• Bacolod City

• Capiz

• Guimaras

• Iloilo City

• Cebu City

• Siquijor

• Region VIII

• Biliran

• Ormoc City

• Tacloban City

Here’s the list of areas in Mindanao:

• Zamboanga City

• Davao

• Cagayan de Oro City

• Camiguin

• Butuan

Alert Level 1 allows 100% capacity in indoor and outdoor establishments.

Interzonal and intrazonal travels are also allowed without any age restrictions.