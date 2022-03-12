Surgeon ordered to pay AED 200,000 in blood money in Dubai

A Dubai Court has ordered that a private surgeon in Dubai must pay AED 200,000 in blood money after a woman’s death in hip replacement surgery.

The Judicial Authority of the Civil Court at Dubai Courts imposed an AED 100,000 fine and ruled payment of AED 200,000 in blood money.

RELATED STORY: NGO helps two Asians end suffering from unpaid blood money

The proceeds will go to the legal heirs of the victim, Betty Rita Fernandez, 42 as compensation for the financial and psychological harms that they suffered, media reports said.

A complaint was filed by the victim’s husband against the defendant after the death in May 2019 as a “result of a medical error.”