Fire in Al Barsha high-rise residential building now under control

Dubai Civil Defense teams have put out a fire that broke out in a high-rise residential building in Al Barsha, near D63 on Friday afternoon.

The authority released a statement on Twitter saying: “The firefighters brought the fire under control in 14 minutes.”

No injuries have been reported, according to civil defense.

It also released a photo showing a crane that assists firefighters to reach the fire-affected floors of the building.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear. No further details have been disclosed.

Two burnt facades of the residential building can be seen in social media images and videos uploaded by netizens.