Ex-actress, 4 others arrested in Quezon City drug buy bust

A former sexy actress, an ex-military official, and three others were collared in a drug buy-bust operation in Quezon City, Wednesday night.

Kathrine Santos, 34, also known as Kat de Santos when she was still a member of the Baywalk Bodies; Fidel Samson Jr., 58, a graduate of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA); Victor Ronquillo, 54; Ferdinand Parado, 52, and Lisa Cuenco, 57, were among the drug suspects of the QC police.

Samson, Santos, and Ronquillo were arrested by the police.

This was not the first time Santos was arrested for drugs. She was arrested in 2018 for possession of dangerous drugs.

Meanwhile, Samson was discharged from the military after joining the coup attempt against then-president Cory Aquino.

Parado and Cuenco escaped using a sports utility vehicle and had a firefight with the authorities.

They were wounded and immediately brought to the hospital.

The drugs recovered from the recent operations have a street value of Php816,000.