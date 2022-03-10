Latest News

IATF to discuss ‘Alert Level 0’ for Metro Manila

Department of Health (DOH) Secretary Francisco Duque revealed that the Inter-Agency Task Force Against COVID-19 will be discussing the possibility of downgrading Metro Manila’s Alert Level to 0.

COVID-19 infections continue to decline in the region, according to the DOH.

In a Laging Handa briefing, Duque said the IATF will study the metrics and the “elements” for the implementation of Alert Level 0.

The discussions would also tackle which health protocols can be discontinued.

“Kahit 100% capacity na sa mga establishments, patuloy na bumababa ang ating mga kaso. Anim na araw na tayo na below 1,000 cases daily. Hopefully mapababa pa natin ito ng 500 or even less on a daily basis. Malay natin baka naman pwede na magde-escalate sa Alert Level 0,” Duque said

“‘Yung Alert Level 0, pag-uusapan pa ‘yan ng IATF. Ano ba ang mga elements? Pwede na ba magtanggal ng mask? Pwede na ba ‘wag na sumunod sa hand hygiene? ‘Yung ventilations, sufficient ba? Marami mga tanong pang kailangan sagutin,” the health chief added.

Duque said their panel of experts are now studying the matter to make the necessary recommendations to the IATF.

Metro Manila and 38 other areas in the Philippines are now under Alert Level 1.

