Dubai Police return 80,000 lost valuables worth AED18 million to owners

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

More than 80,000 lost valuables worth AED18 million have been returned by Dubai Police to their respective owners as part of the department’s Lost & Found Smart System.

The innovative system, developed by the General Department of Artificial Intelligence (AI), has been integrated with government, semi-governmental and private entities across the emirate to ensure found items are appropriately registered and lost valuables and documents are returned to owners inside and outside the UAE.

“The system has contributed to slashing service time and facilitated the procedures of handing over found items to owners at the nearest and most convenient collection point,” said Brigadier Khaled Nasser Al Razooqi, Director of the General Department of Artificial Intelligence at Dubai Police.
The smart Lost & Found System was launched in fulfilment of the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to achieve smart integration between various entities to provide innovative and convenient services that ease people’s lives and ensure their happiness.

