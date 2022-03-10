Latest News

1 BILLION MEALS: UAE announces biggest Ramadan food drive

The UAE has launched a global humanitarian initiative to feed one billion people across the world in time for Ramadan 2022.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the campaign on his Twitter account on Thursday.

The global initiative will start on the first day of Ramadan. Details about the process of donation for the campaign has yet to be announced.

“Brothers and sisters, today we announce the one billion meals campaign for the poor and the needy around the world,” said the Vice President. “The campaign will begin at the beginning of the holy month and will continue for the coming years until the goal is achieved.”


His Highness added: “800 million people suffer from hunger around the world. Our humanity and our religion tell us to extend a helping hand.

“The best charity is to feed the hungry and the best of people are those who think of others.”


During the holy month last year, the UAE had distributed 100 million meals to the most vulnerable communities in the world. The initiative was organized by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI).

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

