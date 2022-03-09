Sharjah announces work timings for Ramadan 2022

Sharjah announced that the work timings in the emirate will be limited from 9 am till 2:30 pm during Ramadan.

A circular issued by Sharjah’s Department of Human Resources said that offices with work shifts can determine the work hours accordingly.

The UAE transitioned into a shorter 4.5-day workweek at the beginning of this year and Sharjah had announced a three-day weekend.

While Friday is a half working day for government employees across the country, it is a day off in Sharjah while government workers in the country get Saturday and Sunday off.

The UAE Government had announced last week that work timings for federal government offices during the holy month would be 9 am till 2:30pm on weekdays (Monday to Thursday) and on Fridays, the timings would be from 9 am to 12 noon.

As per astronomical calculations, April 2 will likely mark the first day of Ramadan this year.