1 killed, 14 injured in Dubai road mishaps

A motorist was killed while 14 others were injured in separate road mishaps in Dubai.

Colonel Jumaa Salem bin Suwaidan, Acting Director of the General Directorate of Traffic at Dubai Police, said: “The first accident occurred last Thursday in Al Ain-Dubai Road, Al Ain-bound few feet away from Ruwayyah Bridge, when a driver of a light vehicle swerved suddenly to the right lane and crashed into another vehicle after a truck upfront reduced its speeds due to traffic. The accident left one severely injured.”

A couple of accidents also happened on Friday including a road mishap between a car and a lorry on Emirates Road in front of Flydubai. “The accident was due to failure to adhere to the road speed limit. It left the light vehicle driver sustaining serious injuries and his car greatly damaged,” bin Suwaidan said.

On the same day, a motorcyclist also died when he met an accident while he was speeding. He crashed onto a reversing vehicle ahead of him.

Meanwhile, a motorcycle and two vehicles were involved in a crash on Rebat Road. “We received a report on an accident involving a motorcycle and two vehicles, which was caused by failing to keep a safe distance,” said bin Suwaidan. The crash left two people injured.

Two more accidents followed that day.

In a run-over incident, a severely injured pedestrian was rushed to a hospital. He was crossing at an undesignated area along Emirates Road (Dubai-bound).

Moreover, a patrol car on its way to respond to an accident was figured in a crash. “The accident happened when a light vehicle veered off the right side of the road and crashed into the patrol,” said bin Suwaidan. “The [car] flipped it over in the middle of the road. The crash left four people sustaining mild injuries,” he continued.

Then on Saturday, on Al Quoz Industrial Area 1, a light vehicle suddenly swerved onto the other lane and crashed into a motorcycle. The impact left the motorcyclist seriously injured.

Another motorcyclist was severely injured in a hit-and-run accident on Al Khawaneej Road on the same day.

The Acting Director of Dubai Traffic Police warned against excessive speeding, improper overtaking, sudden swerving, and distracted driving.

He also urged public members to abide by traffic laws and regulations at all times, as these are vital to protecting the lives of road users and properties.