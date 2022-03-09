Latest News

1 killed, 14 injured in Dubai road mishaps

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report22 mins ago

Photo courtesy of Dubai Police

A motorist was killed while 14 others were injured in separate road mishaps in Dubai.
Colonel Jumaa Salem bin Suwaidan, Acting Director of the General Directorate of Traffic at Dubai Police, said: “The first accident occurred last Thursday in Al Ain-Dubai Road, Al Ain-bound few feet away from Ruwayyah Bridge, when a driver of a light vehicle swerved suddenly to the right lane and crashed into another vehicle after a truck upfront reduced its speeds due to traffic. The accident left one severely injured.”

A couple of accidents also happened on Friday including a road mishap between a car and a lorry on Emirates Road in front of Flydubai. “The accident was due to failure to adhere to the road speed limit. It left the light vehicle driver sustaining serious injuries and his car greatly damaged,” bin Suwaidan said.

On the same day, a motorcyclist also died when he met an accident while he was speeding. He crashed onto a reversing vehicle ahead of him.

Meanwhile, a motorcycle and two vehicles were involved in a crash on Rebat Road. “We received a report on an accident involving a motorcycle and two vehicles, which was caused by failing to keep a safe distance,” said bin Suwaidan. The crash left two people injured.

Two more accidents followed that day.

In a run-over incident, a severely injured pedestrian was rushed to a hospital. He was crossing at an undesignated area along Emirates Road (Dubai-bound).

Moreover, a patrol car on its way to respond to an accident was figured in a crash. “The accident happened when a light vehicle veered off the right side of the road and crashed into the patrol,” said bin Suwaidan. “The [car] flipped it over in the middle of the road. The crash left four people sustaining mild injuries,” he continued.

Then on Saturday, on Al Quoz Industrial Area 1, a light vehicle suddenly swerved onto the other lane and crashed into a motorcycle. The impact left the motorcyclist seriously injured.

Another motorcyclist was severely injured in a hit-and-run accident on Al Khawaneej Road on the same day.

The Acting Director of Dubai Traffic Police warned against excessive speeding, improper overtaking, sudden swerving, and distracted driving.

He also urged public members to abide by traffic laws and regulations at all times, as these are vital to protecting the lives of road users and properties.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report22 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

WhatsApp Image 2022 03 04 at 5.59.02 PM

Sharjah announces work timings for Ramadan 2022

15 mins ago
iStock 157643193

Civil Service Commission wants briefing for ambassador’s wives after Saudi campaigning incident

16 hours ago
Ghia Luwalhati, Nicole Elizabeth Tan and Reaner Jacqueline Bool from the WONDERPETS team from Batangas State University in the Philippines won the Hackathon

Girls’ team from Philippines bags top prize at UNESCO’s hackathon

17 hours ago
COMELEC

Lawyer George Garcia named as new Comelec commissioner

17 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button