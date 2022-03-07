U.S. court sentences cop to jail in connection with Fil-Am death

A former police officer in California has been sentenced to six-year imprisonment over the death of Filipino-American Laudemer Arboleda.

In a report on GMA News, the California Police District showed footage of the cop identified as Andrew Hall shooting at Arboleda’s car in 2018.

Some residents reported Arboleda for knocking on doors and lingering outside homes in a cul-de-sac.

When Arboleda saw the cops he got into his car and drove away in a slow-speed. A chase took place for few minutes.

The Court junked Hall’s defense that he fired at Arboleda because he was about to be hit by the car.

The Court said that the police officer used “excessive, unreasonable, and unnecessary force,” indicating that Arboleda did not deserve to die.

“While he may have violated the law it was no law that carried a sentence of death for him,” a judge said in a report on ABC News.

Hall was convicted of assault with a firewrm and inflicting great body injury. Arboleda was found to be mentally ill.

During the course of trial, Hall reportedly shot another mentally ill man.