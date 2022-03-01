Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Nominations now open for exemplary women OFWs at annual Marilag Awards 2022

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

The Philippines Overseas Labor Office – Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (POLO-OWWA) in Abu Dhabi, together with the Philippine Embassy in the UAE will be celebrating Women’s Month this 2022 by recognizing exemplary women overseas Filipino workers in Abu Dhabi through their annual ‘Marilag Awards’.

The award-giving body recognizes the significant contribution of overseas Filipino women across three fields: Women Leaders, Women Entrepreneurs, and Women Frontliners – who have proven their worth through their talents, skills, and expertise in their respective professions.

Themed “Parangal at pagkilala sa mga natatanging kababaihang Migranteng Manggagawa”, the ‘Marilag Awards’ has strict criteria for selecting women who will receive the awards including: “Women who make change (40%)”, “Women who empower (30%), and “Women who inspire” (30%).

Filipinos who wish to nominate their peers can send their entries via email at: [email protected] with the subject: “2022 MARILAG AWARDS NOMINATION”.

For further inquiries, contact OWWA via WhatsApp at the following numbers:

+971 58 594 3131
+971 54 557 2121

The deadline of submissions for nominations is by March 4, 2022, at 12:00 noon.

