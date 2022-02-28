Quezon mayor survives ambush attack

Quezon Mayor Filipina Grace America survived an ambush attack on Sunday.

This was highlighted through a Facebook post of the Police Community Affairs and Development Group-Calabarzon.

The police recovered seven empty shells.

America had just attended a Mass and was inside her sports utility vehicle when still unidentified suspects fired at her.

Quezon Governor Danilo Suarez said that America was taken to the Claro M. Recto Memorial Hospital and was scheduled to be airlifted to Metro Manila.

The municipal government called for prayers and condemned the incident in another Facebook post.

Bishop Bernardino Cortez said violence will never resolve conflicts.