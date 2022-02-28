Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Man sentenced to six months in jail, fined AED 150,000 for killing security guard in Dubai

A GCC national has been sentenced to six months jail in Dubai for causing death of a security guard of a building by running over him.

The Dubai Criminal Court has also fined the convict AED 50,000 and suspended his driving licence for a year for claiming the security guard’s life.

The court has obligated the suspect to pay AED 100,000 in Diya for the heirs of the victim, local media reports said.

A policeman testified that he saw the body of the victim lying on the street, and also saw a GCC national near a vehicle there, the report pointed out.

The GCC man reportedly told the police that he had unintentionally injured the victim while he was driving his vehicle.

