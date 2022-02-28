Bongbong camp still waiting for Comelec’s response on the debate format

The camp of presidential candidate Bongbong Marcos is still waiting for the feedback of the Commission on Elections on their request regarding the format of the COMELEC sponsored debates.

The late dictator’s son’s campaign manager told reporters that the poll body has not responded to their query regarding the show’s format.

“Ako ‘yung inutusan ni BBM, ni dating Ferdinand Marcos Jr., as the national campaign manager to write a letter sa lahat ng presidentiable, at sa Comelec, na pagusapan ano ang format ng debate para kasi ginagawa sa ibang bansa, partikular sa America, na lahat ng tatakbo roon sa debate ay talagang nagusap-usap,” Benhur Abalos said in a report on GMA News.

RELATED STORY: Leody questions Marcos absence, most presidential bets agree on importance of debates

“Unfortunately, hanggang ngayon wala pang sagot sa akin ang Comelec, wala pa and that’s on record,” Abalos added.

Abalos said that they will also check with the schedule of Marcos if he can attend future debates.

“Dahil nga sumulat kami at wala pa rin namang sagot, sabi niya, tingnan namin sa schedule namin kasi nga nakaschedule na rin kami… halos nakita niyo, noon isang araw nasa Iloilo, pagkatapos nasa Ilocos, tapos kahapon nasa Pangasinan,” Abalos said.

READ ON: VP bet Bello calls Sara ‘coward like Bongbong’ in CNN PH debate

“Minsan killer pace sorties and rallies. Pero be it as it may, may mga issues na pinapasa namin na dapat naman siguro ay liwanagin ng Comelec,” he added.

Marcos is a frequent debate skipper and even declined the invitation. of CNN Philippines.

So far Marcos has only attended one debate organized by SMNI, the network of convicted sex trafficker and FBI most wanted Apollo Quiboloy.