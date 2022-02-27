Pangilinan, Sotto, David not keen on working with a Marcos presidency

Three vice-presidential bets are not keen on the idea to be working with presidential candidate Bongbong Marcos should he win the presidency.

The son of the late dictator is currently leading the pre-election surveys far ahead of his rivals.

Senate President Tito Sotto said that the idea had not crossed his mind and he is focused on working with his running mate Ping Lacson.

“I have not given it a thought. In my sphere, we are working on the presidency of Sen. Lacson,” Sotto said in a CNN Philippines vice-presidential debate.

“Wala akong naiisip na ibang mananalo at this point,” Sotto added.

Pangilinan meantime said that he wants him and Leni Robredo to win the race.

“Ang hiling natin sa ating mga botante ay suportahan yung Leni-Kiko tandem para hindi magulo, para nagkakaisa ang presidente at bise presidente. Iyan ang pinakamainam para sa tapat na gobyerno,” Pangilinan said.

Democratic Party of the Philippines standard-bearer Rizalito David said that he is ready to offer his service to whoever wins the presidency.

But insists that a Marcos presidency will be bad for the country.

“Kung si Bongbong Marcos ang mananalo, which is very sad, wala na tayong magagawa doon. Babantayan natin kung anong gagawin niya. Kapag siya ay nang-abuso, gagamitin natin ang Office of the Vice President para siya ay kumbaga labanan sa kanyang pang-aabuso,” David said.

Marcos and running mate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte skipped the debates.