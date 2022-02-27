FAQ: Which places in UAE are considered as ‘public indoor spaces’?

Q: Which places in UAE are considered as ‘public indoor spaces’ where masks are still required?

A: From February 26, the UAE has limited its mask-wearing mandate to public indoor spaces only, making it an optional measure for individuals headed in outdoor settings.

Public indoor spaces are defined as closed, confined areas where large numbers of individuals gather.

These include malls, exhibition spaces, indoor sports arenas, office buildings, schools, mosques, places of worship, to name a few.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA), in coordination with its main partners, stressed the continuity of following the Green Pass requirement or presenting a negative PCR test result of no more than 96 hours to attend all local events, exhibitions, and cultural and social activities.

For the economic and tourist sectors, physical distancing has been canceled while mask-wearing in closed places is still mandatory.

The announcement comes in support of the ongoing efforts at the country level to achieve sustainable recovery while maintaining public health and safety against the background of the continuation of various activities and return to normalcy nationwide.