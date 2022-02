LOOK: Bongbong Marcos reunites with ‘Nanay Siony’ former household help since ’60s

The Philippine Presidential candidate Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has reunited with his former household help who worked at their house since 1960s.

“Nakakataba ng puso na muling makita ang isang taong napakalaki ang parte sa’yong kabataan (It’s heartwarming to see someone who was such a big part of your youth again),” he wrote on his Facebook account on Saturday while sharing pictures with Nanay Siony.

“Maraming salamat sa lahat ng nag-share, nag-mention, at nag-react hanggang sa makarating sa aming tanggapan ang post tungkol kay Nanay Siony. Sana ay nagustuhan niya ang munting pasorpresa namin ni Irene sa kanya,” he added.

Marcos Jr’s Facebook post has fetched around 120,000 reactions.