69 percent Filipinos treat ‘fake news’ as serious issue: Survey

Majority of Filipinos treat ‘fake news’ as a serious issue, a Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey has highlighted.

The survey conducted from December 12 to 16, 2021 found 69 percent of the respondents consider the problem of the spread of fake news in media such as television, radio and newspaper as serious while 21 percent said they are undecided, six percent it is somewhat not serious, while three percent said it is not serious at all.

The SWS said that compared to December 2017, those who consider the problem of fake news in media as serious rose by 9 points from 60%.

Also 67 percent of Filipinos believed that the problem of fake news in the internet such as Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube was serious, while 24 percent are undecided, five percent say it is somewhat not serious, while three percent said it is not serious at all.

