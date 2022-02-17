Duque: Omicron surge in PH now over

Health Secretary Francisco Duque stated that the COVID-19 surge driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant is now over in the Philippines.

Duque said that the country overcame the surge based on the improved nationwide numbers, average daily attack rate (ADAR), and healthcare utilization.

“Nalagpasan na natin kasi low risk na nga tayo,” Duque told GMA News.

“Tapos ang ating health systems capacity nasa low risk, mga a little over 30% lang ang kama na nagagamit, so 3 out of 10. Mababa siya,” he added.

However, he cautioned that SARS-COV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) can further mutate and they are always in the loop for strict monitoring.

“We’re over with the Omicron, but not the COVID-19. We’re not out of the COVID crisis. The COVID crisis is still there,” he said.

The Department of Health is also considering the lifting of the mandatory face mask policy by the end of the year if the situation further improves.