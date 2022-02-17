Latest News

Duque: Omicron surge in PH now over

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

Health Secretary Francisco Duque stated that the COVID-19 surge driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant is now over in the Philippines.

Duque said that the country overcame the surge based on the improved nationwide numbers, average daily attack rate (ADAR), and healthcare utilization.

“Nalagpasan na natin kasi low risk na nga tayo,” Duque told GMA News.

“Tapos ang ating health systems capacity nasa low risk, mga a little over 30% lang ang kama na nagagamit, so 3 out of 10. Mababa siya,” he added.

However, he cautioned that SARS-COV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) can further mutate and they are always in the loop for strict monitoring.

“We’re over with the Omicron, but not the COVID-19. We’re not out of the COVID crisis. The COVID crisis is still there,” he said.

The Department of Health is also considering the lifting of the mandatory face mask policy by the end of the year if the situation further improves.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

FDkw5dmWYAInLaw

Sharjah opens largest wildlife park outside Africa

1 min ago
wedding 1

Kasal o live-in? More Filipinos find marriage ‘unnecessary’ before living together

2 mins ago
Abu Dhabi Non Muslim Family Court Civil Marriage

Abu Dhabi’s new Civil Family Court to host more civil weddings

5 mins ago
iStock 1156637415 1

Singapore opens doors for fully vaccinated Filipinos including tourists

3 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button