Philippines back to ‘low-risk’ category due to decline in COVID-19 cases

The Philippines has ranked as a low-risk country for COVID-19 spread, says the country’s Department of Health.

The country reopened last week to foreign tourists for the first time in two years.

However, some health restrictions remain as campaigning for the May 9 elections starts, with political rallies seen as potential super-spreader events.

After surges of the highly transmissible Omicron and Delta strains of the virus that led to government-enforced restrictions on mobility, hospital bed occupancy rates have eased to about 30 per cent and the cases have averaged about 3,600 daily in the past week.

The number of fully vaccinated people climbed to about 56 per cent of the population.