Attendance at weddings, all modes of transportation in Sharjah back to full capacity

Attendance at weddings and funerals in Sharjah will be allowed at full capacity as the emirate has approved the implementation of the gradual lifting of capacity restrictions for all activities and events.

Sharjah has also decided to ease capacity restrictions at various economic, tourism and entertainment facilities and shopping centres.

RELATED STORY: Two new hotels, one with waterpark to rise soon in Sharjah

This is in line with the decisions of the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority.

Public transport will also be allowed to carry passengers at its full capacity while the Crisis Management teams have also agreed to raise the maximum capacity in mosques and places of worship. The distance between worshippers will now be reduced to just one metre.

