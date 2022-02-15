Veteran journalist Dong Puno dies at 76

Veteran journalist and broadcaster Dong Puno has died. He was 76 years old.

The news about Puno’s death was confirmed by his family. He passed away at 12:15PM on Tuesday.

Puno hosted several award winning shows on ABS-CBN, GMA-7 and TV 5. He started his career at GMA-7 when he hosted Viewpoint (1984-1994) at Business Today (1990-1994).

He also anchored shows at Dong Puno Live (1995-2005), Dong Puno Tonight (2003), and Insider (2005-2006).

He also served as senior vice president for ABS-CBN News and Current Affairs.

He left the world of media to serve as press secretary for then President Joseph Estrada in 2000.

He also ran as senator in 2001 but did not win a senate seat.