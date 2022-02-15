Latest NewsNewsTFT News

New generic drug in UAE to reduce thalassemia treatment cost by 40 percent

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago

A new generic drug in UAE will reduce the thalassemia treatment cost by 40 percent.

The cost of treatment for thalassemia patients will drop by 40 per cent in the UAE with the launch of the first generic drug ‘Irofin-Deferiprone’ with
UAE recording the highest carrier frequency worldwide close to 49 per cent of α-thalassemia trait.

The high prevalence of thalassemia remains a significant health problem and people with the disease can get too much iron in their bodies, either from the disease or from frequent blood transfusions.

RELATED STORY: First Emirati patient undergoes bone marrow transplant in Abu Dhabi

Too much iron can result in damage to your heart, liver and endocrine system, which includes hormone-producing glands.

Khurshid Zaidi, managing director, Pharma Solutions said, ” Out of my personal experience of how crippling can be the effects of a deadly disease like cancer have on patients, made me realise that we cannot prevent certain diseases entirely but can certainly fight back.”

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 468583283

Kuwait eases COVID-19 restrictions

5 hours ago
iStock 153498409

Taiwan allows entry of OFWs from today, February 15

5 hours ago
cryptocurrency

Four jailed for AED 342,000 bitcoin fraud in Dubai

6 hours ago
Dong Puno

Veteran journalist Dong Puno dies at 76

8 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button