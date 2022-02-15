New generic drug in UAE to reduce thalassemia treatment cost by 40 percent

A new generic drug in UAE will reduce the thalassemia treatment cost by 40 percent.

The cost of treatment for thalassemia patients will drop by 40 per cent in the UAE with the launch of the first generic drug ‘Irofin-Deferiprone’ with

UAE recording the highest carrier frequency worldwide close to 49 per cent of α-thalassemia trait.

The high prevalence of thalassemia remains a significant health problem and people with the disease can get too much iron in their bodies, either from the disease or from frequent blood transfusions.

Too much iron can result in damage to your heart, liver and endocrine system, which includes hormone-producing glands.

Khurshid Zaidi, managing director, Pharma Solutions said, ” Out of my personal experience of how crippling can be the effects of a deadly disease like cancer have on patients, made me realise that we cannot prevent certain diseases entirely but can certainly fight back.”