LOOK: Dubai billionaire tweets photo of donkey ride from 1960s

The Dubai-based billionaire Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor has tweeted a photo of a donkey ride during the 60s.

Chairman and founder of Al Habtoor Group, Al Habtoor is one of the richest and most influential people in the Gulf region and most respected businessman.

The black-and-white photo shows the young Al Habtoor wearing traditional dress and sitting on a donkey with mud walls seen in the background in the Buraimi region of Al Ain the UAE in the 1960s.

Al Habtoor said he had always firm belief in God and was determined to achieve his dreams despite tough times in those days.

“I am riding a donkey in the Buraimi region, in the late sixties. Despite the simplicity and difficulty of life in those days, we never felt deprived and the motive was faith in God Almighty, conviction, and determination to achieve dreams,” Al Habtoor tweeted.

The Al Habtoor Group, founded in 1970, is one of the UAE’s most respected and successful businesses operating in the UAE and international markets including London, Vienna, Budapest, Beirut and Springfield, Illinois and with interests in multiple sectors, including hotel, automotive, real estate, education, insurance and publishing, the group employs thousands of people.

