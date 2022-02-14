PSA set to open national ID registration for OFWs this 2022

The Philippine Statistics Authority has announced that it is now coordinating with the Department of Foreign Affairs to facilitate the national ID registration of overseas Filipino workers or OFWs.

In an interview with “Get It Straight with Daniel Razon”, PhilSys said that they are eyeing to roll out the national id registration for OFWs this year.

“Marami na rin po kaming request and queries po na natatanggap from OFWs na kailan ba yung registration? Ang intention po ng PSA is to conduct po yung overseas registration po natin this year in coordination po with the Department of Foreign Affairs,” the agency said.

“Magkakaroon po kami ng initial talks with them to plan out po pano yung magiging registration ng ating mga OFWs, siguro po pilot po for this year,” they added.

Should the rollout push through this year, embassies will serve as registration sites for the national ID system.

“Definitely po pag na-rollout na yung overseas registration ang magiging registration centers po natin is yung mga embassies and consulates po natin and at the same time po baka magkaroon narin ng mga roadshows if ever for our overseas Filipinos,” PhilSys added.

The PSA also appeals to OFWs who are coming home to the Philippines for vacation to register and get their IDs.

Eligible registrants must bring any of the following primary documents:

• DFA-issued Philippine Passport or ePassport

• GSIS or SSS-issued Unified Multi-purpose Identification Card (UMID)

• Land Transportation Office (LTO)-issued Student’s License Permit or Non-Professional/Professional Driver’s License

• PSA-issued Certificate of Live Birth and one (1) government-issued identification document which bears your full name, front-facing photograph and your signature or thumb mark

Secondary ids would be the following:

• PSA-issued Certificate of Live Birth/NSO-issued Certificate of Live Birth with Birth Reference Number (BreN)

• LCRO-issued Certificate of Live Birth

• PSA-issued Report of Birth

• PSA-issued Certificate of Foundling

• Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) Identification Card

• Professional Regulatory Commission (PRC) ID

• Seaman’s Book

• Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) ID

• Senior Citizen’s ID

• SSS ID

• Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) ID

• License to Own or Possess Firearms (LTOPF) ID

• NBI Clearance

• Police Clearance/ID

• Solo Parent’s ID

• PWD ID

• Voter’s ID

• Postal ID

• Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN) ID

• Philhealth ID

• Philippine Retirement Authority (PRA)-issued Special Resident Retiree’s Visa (SRRV)

• National ID from other countries

• Residence ID from other countries