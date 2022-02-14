Latest NewsNewsTFT News

New facility set up for critical Covid-19 patients in Abu Dhabi

Staff Report

A specialist department has been set up at Al Rahba Hospital in Abu Dhabi to treat people with severe Covid-19 symptoms.

The patients will be referred by the emirate’s prime assessment centres to the new “urgent care” centre if the case warrants it.

Critical cases will be admitted to intensive care unit and kept under supervision until their symptoms improve, media reports said.

“From PCR testing, vaccinations, prime assessment centres and emergency and urgent care services at Al Rahba Hospital, we are committed to supporting our patients through exceptional care at every stage of their healthcare journey,” Dr Marwan Al Kaabi, acting group chief operations officer at Abu Dhabi Health Services (Seha), which operates the hospital, was quoted as saying.

Al Rahba — one of the first hospitals to deal with Covid-19 patients — is the dedicated infectious diseases facility in Abu Dhabi treating those who suffer from pulmonary tuberculosis, haemorrhagic fever, viral and respiratory infections, and HIV.

