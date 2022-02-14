Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Metro Manila to stay under Alert Level 2 until February 28

Metro Manila will remain in the Alert Level 2 category based on the latest announcement of the Inter-Agency Task Force against COVID-19.

Alert Level 2 will remain in effect until February 28.

Meantime, Malacañang said that the following areas will be under Alert Level 3 beginning February 16:

Davao de Oro
Davao Occidental
Guimaras
Iloilo City
Iloilo Province
South Cotabato
Zamboanga City

Metro Manila mayors also pushed for the retention of the alert level in the region until the end of the month.

Other areas placed under Alert Level 2 are:

Luzon
• Abra
• Albay
• Angeles City
• Apayao
• Aurora
• Baguio City
• Bataan
• Batanes
• Batangas
• Benguet
• Bulacan
• Cagayan
• Camarines Norte
• Camarines Sur
• Catanduanes
• Cavite
• City of Santiago
• Dagupan City
• Ifugao
• Ilocos Norte
• Ilocos Sur
• Isabela
• Kalinga
• Laguna
• La Union
• Lucena City
• Marinduque
• Masbate
• Mountain Province
• Naga City
• Nueva Ecija
• Nueva Vizcaya
• Occidental Mindoro
• Olongapo City
• Oriental Mindoro
• Palawan
• Pampanga
• Pangasinan
• Puerto Princesa City
• Quezon Province
• Quirino
• Rizal
• Romblon
• Sorsogon
• Tarlac
• Zambales
Visayas
• Aklan
• Antique
• Bacolod City
• Biliran
• Bohol
• Capiz
• Cebu
• Cebu City
• Eastern Samar
• Lapu-Lapu City
• Leyte
• Mandaue City
• Negros Occidental
• Negros Oriental
• Northern Samar
• Ormoc City
• Siquijor
• Southern Leyte
• Tacloban City
• Western Samar
Mindanao
• Agusan del Norte
• Agusan del Sur
• Basilan
• Bukidnon
• Butuan City
• Cagayan de Oro City
• Camiguin
• City of Isabela
• Cotabato City
• Davao City
• Davao del Norte
• Davao del Sur
• Davao Oriental
• Dinagat Islands
• General Santos City
• Iligan City
• Lanao del Norte
• Lanao del Sur
• Maguindanao
• Misamis Occidental
• Misamis Oriental
• North Cotabato
• Sarangani
• Sultan Kudarat
• Surigao del Norte
• Surigao del Sur
• Sulu
• Tawi-Tawi
• Zamboanga del Norte
• Zamboanga del Sur
• Zamboanga Sibugay

