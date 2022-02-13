24/7 mental health assistance launched for students in UAE

A 24/7 mental health assistance programme has been launched in the UAE for students and the school workforce.

The services, launched by ICAS Mena, a provider of mental health and well-being services for organisations and educational institutions, will also be made available all year round and has been started as part of ICAS’s employee assistance programme (EAP).

The students and school employees can access mental health and well-being support for as little as AED 8 per month and users would receive unlimited access to a trained mental health professional, a psychologist, lawyer, independent financial adviser, dietitian, nutritionist, fitness or life coach.

The helpline offers in the languages of English, Arabic, French, Urdu and Hindi for advice on issues, such as stress, time management, managing finances, relationships, parenting, divorce, tenancy issues, childcare and all aspects of life and work.

Paul Firth, founder and managing director of ICAS Mena said the organisation launched the service to address the student and teacher mental health crisis and would provide specialised interventions for students, and works towards supporting school employees’ mental health and well-being.