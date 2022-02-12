Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PH Embassy in Poland tells 380 Filipinos in Ukraine to coordinate in case of emergencies

Staff Report

The Philippine Embassy in Warsaw, Poland tells Filipinos living in Ukraine to coordinate with them immediately for any untoward incidents amid the report of a Russian invasion.

“The Philippine Embassy in Warsaw closely monitors the situation of the approximately 380 Filipino nationals living in Ukraine, most of whom are in Kyiv and its environs and are therefore located far from the eastern border near Russia,” the DFA said in a statement.

The PH embassy in Warsaw has jurisdiction over Ukraine according to the statement.

U.S. government officials say that an incoming attack from Russia to Ukraine will likely to happen anytime soon.

“Signs of Russian escalation, including new forces arriving at the Ukrainian border,”Jake Sullivan, US President Joe Biden’s national security adviser said.

The Philippine Embassy adds that they are in touch with Filipinos living in Ukraine.

“They are encouraged to contact the embassy, report any untoward incident they might observe in their respective areas, and continue monitoring their Filipino friends through social media,” the DFA said.

Hotline numbers of the embassy have been given to the Filipino community.

The Philippines has imposed a deployment ban to Ukraine.

