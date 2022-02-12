Latest NewsNewsTFT News

More than 1,000 foreign tourists visit PH after easing restrictions – DOT

File photo.

The Tourism Department reports that over 1,000 foreign tourists have arrived in the country since it opened its borders on February 10.

Tourism Secretary Berna Romulo Puyat said that 421 foreign tourists visited the country on Thursday and 685 tourists are so far visiting on Friday.

“We were shocked because we thought we will only have single digits,” Puyat said in an interview.

RELATED STORY: Philippines opens doors for foreign tourists after 2 years

Puyat said that tourist operators are now receiving a lot of queries from foreign tourists following the easing of restrictions.

The government expects that tourist arrival from South Korea, Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada will pick up in the coming months.

“Sabi ng foreigners gusto nila pumunta. first we are vaccinated number 2 may ease of travel madali raw negative RT-PCR dapat fully vaccinated at no more quarantine,” Puyat said.

