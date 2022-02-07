Nine dead in Cagayan after van rams into house in PH

Nine people including a baby were killed in Cagayan after a speeding van rammed into a house that was holding a vigil.

The vehicle lost control on a corner and smashed into a row of houses on the edge of a highway, police said, adding that the victims were gathered on the porch of a friend’s house after attending a wake in Lal-Lo town in Cagayan province on Saturday night when the accident happened.

“They were hanging out when the speeding van ploughed into them,” Lal-Lo police chief Jefferson Mukay said.

A parked sports utility vehicle and motorized tricycle were also hit and the driver of the van, a military reservist, and his passenger was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Mukay said the driver would face multiple homicide and other charges.