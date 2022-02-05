Diether Ocampo injured from car accident

Actor Diether Ocampo has sustained injuries after his car figured in an accident on Friday morning.

Ocampo’s car crashed with a garbage truck on Osmena Highway in Makati City at around 1:00 AM.

The actor was using an SUV along the southbound road.

The truck driver said that he was surprised when Ocampo’s car hit him.

The Philippine Red Cross immediately responded to the scene and brought Ocampo to the nearest hospital.

Authorities have yet to release a statement on the cause of incident and Ocampo’s status after the accident.