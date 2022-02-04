Poor internet signal mars Rodredo’s KBP interview

Vice President Leni Robredo struggled on the first few portions of the much-awaited KBP Presidential Forum.

Robredo, together with Senators Ping Lacson, Manny Pacquiao, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno and Leody De Guzman faced each other via Zoom for the first time in live television and radio broadcast.

For the first part of the forum, each candidate was given five minutes to present their plans for the next six years.

Robredo was noticeably the only one who has no video while presenting her plans. She was also unreachable on the second segment of the show, where the panelists asked each one of the candidates a series of questions.

Before the forum, Robredo said that she was at an office near the airport in preparation for her flight to Bacolod.

“Nanghiram kami ng opisina malapit sa airport kung saan puwede kami maki-Zoom para maka attend ng KBP Presidential Candidates Forum. Nakaschedule sana kaming lumipad ngayong umaga para balikan ang Odette-affected areas, pero pinush back namin ng lunchtime to make time for this,” Robredo said on Twitter.

Robredo’s unstable connection earned the ire of netizens and supporters.

OVP Spokesperson Barry Gutierrez asked for understanding and said that he was the one who should be blamed for the technical problem.

“I feel your pain, guys. We all want to see VP Leni at her best and internet issues get in the way of that. That she was in a borrowed office is no excuse, and if you need someone to blame, blame me. That hate will be motivation to make sure this won’t happen again. #LabanLeni2022,” he said.