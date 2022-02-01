Latest NewsNewsTFT News

LIBRENG PIZZA: Domino’s, The Filipino Times partner up to give away free pizza this February 2022

Love Pizza? Domino’s will be giving away over a thousand pizzas in its inaugural give away this 2022!

Domino’s has partnered with The Filipino Times to give pizza to 1,500 readers through these quick and easy steps!

– Follow Dominos on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/dominosuae
– Take a photo of The Filipino Times advert from their physical copy or at their digital newspaper (screenshot Domino’s ad on the last page): https://filipinotimes.net/enewspaper/vol-835/
– Send the photo to Domino’s Instagram page at @dominosuae

The first 1,500 lucky individuals who follow these steps and send the screenshot will win get a free pizza!

Filipino times dominos advert feb 1 2022

Domino’s will be sending a DM to all of the lucky winners – so be sure to stay tuned for their message in your DMs!

Founded in 1960, Domino’s Pizza is the recognized world leader in pizza delivery, with a significant business in carryout pizza. It is the largest pizza restaurant chain in the world based on global retail sales, with more than 17,000 stores in over 90 markets.

