GCC Sec-gen commends UAE air defense forces for intercepting Houthi ballistic missile

Dr. Nayef Falah Mubarak Al Hajraf, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), has commended the high levels of competence and vigilance demonstrated by the UAE air defense forces, which intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the terrorist Houthi militia at the UAE.

The attack left no casualties as the fragments of the ballistic missile fell outside of populated areas.

The GCC Secretary-General strongly condemned the Houthi terrorist militia’s repeated systematic and deliberate missile attacks that target civilians and civil facilities in GCC countries.

He explained that the continuation of these terrorist attacks by the Houthi militia reflects its blatant defiance of the international community and its disregard for all international laws and norms.

Dr. Al Hajraf urged the international community to make efforts and take a decisive stance to stop these terrorist attacks.

He also reiterated the GCC’s solidarity with and support of the UAE in any measures it takes to defend itself and ensure the safety of its citizens and residents.

 

