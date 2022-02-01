Latest News

US government condemns Houthi terrorist attack against UAE

A United States government official condemned the ballistic missile launched by the Houthi terrorist militia against the UAE on Monday.

In a tweet, Edward Price, the Spokesperson for the US Department of State, said, “We condemn the latest Houthi missile attack on Abu Dhabi. While Israel’s president is visiting the UAE to build bridges and promote stability across the region, the Houthis continue to launch attacks that threaten civilians.”

On Monday morning, the UAE air defence forces had intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Houthi terrorist group at the UAE.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said in a statement that “there were no casualties resulting from the attack, and the fragments of the ballistic missile fell outside of populated areas.”

“The UAE air defence forces and the Coalition Command had succeeded in destroying the missile launcher in Yemen after identifying locations of the sites,” it added. 

A video of the successful destruction of the missile platform and launch site in Al-Jawf, Yemen was released by the MoD.

The MoD affirmed its “full readiness to deal with any threats”, and that it will “take all necessary measures to protect the UAE from any attacks”.

