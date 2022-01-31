Woman loses AED 40,000 dirhams within 24 minutes due to phone scam

An Asian woman lost AED 40,000 from her bank account after 24 minutes of receiving an unknown phone call from a man who claimed that he was working for a bank.

The woman recalled that the man deceived and convinced her that she needed to update her account over the phone.

She then discovered that AED 40,000 had been withdrawn from her account and got transferred from the bank of the first defendant to another bank of the second defendant. The Asian woman demanded to stop the transfer but was told that the bank is unable to stop the process.

The third defendant, who was the person who called the woman, was proven to have a history of fraud. Documents showed that the third defendant withdraw the exact amount on the same day.

The Ras Al Khaimah court ordered the man who deceived the woman to pay AED 65,000 as compensation for material and moral damages.