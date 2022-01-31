Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Woman loses AED 40,000 dirhams within 24 minutes due to phone scam

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

An Asian woman lost AED 40,000 from her bank account after 24 minutes of receiving an unknown phone call from a man who claimed that he was working for a bank.

The woman recalled that the man deceived and convinced her that she needed to update her account over the phone.

She then discovered that AED 40,000 had been withdrawn from her account and got transferred from the bank of the first defendant to another bank of the second defendant. The Asian woman demanded to stop the transfer but was told that the bank is unable to stop the process.

RELATED STORY: Phone scam lures woman into getting AED 160,000 loan

The third defendant, who was the person who called the woman, was proven to have a history of fraud. Documents showed that the third defendant withdraw the exact amount on the same day.

The Ras Al Khaimah court ordered the man who deceived the woman to pay AED 65,000 as compensation for material and moral damages.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

uae flag

UAE top official warns terrorists: Provoking us won’t work

2 hours ago
iStock 1135757929

UAE to introduce tax on company profits starting 2023, no income tax will be levied on individuals

4 hours ago
Dubai Police Emergency team

Dubai Police receives call from concerned child after being unable to contact his mom

4 hours ago
The Filipino Times Court Gavel Jail 1

Man sentenced to death in Egypt after raping, murdering own mother

5 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button