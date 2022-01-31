Woman in Abu Dhabi accuses husband of using ‘witchcraft’ to force her marry him

An Arab woman has accused her husband of luring her into marriage using witchcraft.

The woman blamed him for beating her up, causing severe injuries to her body as she told the Abu Dhabi Court of First Instance that the man gave her an AED 1 million cheque as a marriage gift but it later bounced, as he didn’t have sufficient funds in his bank account.

The woman said she only realised later that the man had given her a fake wedding gift and when she said that she would report him, he kicked and punched various parts of her body.

She recalled that her husband then grabbed the cheque from her and locked her inside the bedroom to prevent her from reporting the matter to authorities, but the woman used the home phone and called police, who came to her rescue.

She said she suffered severe injuries on her face and arms and was taken to the hospital for treatment and as a result of her injuries the woman said she spent more than 20 days in pain and couldn’t perform any duties.

She told authorities that when she came to her husband’s home after their wedding, she discovered the man practised sorcery and he reportedly used to bring water and spray it around the house.

She also found a paper with talismans, which was engraved with her name and claimed the man had used witchcraft to persuade her into the marriage.

Her lawyer, Abeer Al Dahmani, said that according to a medical report, her client suffered many wounds, including pain in the shoulder and hand. She had suffered many bruises in various parts of the body due to the beatings.