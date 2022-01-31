Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Man sentenced to death in Egypt after raping, murdering own mother

A man has been sentenced to death after raping and murdering his own mother in Tanta, Egypt.

The Tanta Criminal Court, headed by Counselor Jamal Aqrab, had sentenced 26-year-old A.M. to death by hanging after the court found out that the man used a screwdriver to kill his mother after raping her at the Al-Santa Center.

The court stated that the man faces charges for committing premeditated murder of his mother, as he had the intention and resolved to kill her and waited for the opportunity to do his heinous act.

In addition, the court found out that as soon as he found out that their mother was in their residence alone, he used the screwdriver with the intent of killing her as revealed in the anatomical reports.

