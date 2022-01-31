Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai Police receives call from concerned child after being unable to contact his mom

A young child captured the hearts of the Dubai Police after he phoned in to ask about his mother’s whereabouts.

Sergeant Ismail Al-Saadi of the Dubai Police’s Command and Control Center in the General Department of Operations stated that a child called the emergency number 999 because his mother has yet to return home. The young kid then decided to contact 999 since he didn’t have enough credit on his phone line and that he was alone at home.

Dubai Police then contacted the mother and informed her that her child wanted to check in on her. Authorities also reminded the mother that it is important to check in on her child especially when he is alone at home. The mother also expressed her appreciation to the Dubai Police.

The Command and Control Center in the General Department of Operations at Dubai Police explained that they receive hundreds of thousands of calls per month.

Colonel Turki bin Faris, director of the centre’s administration, stated that they received over five million phone calls in 2021, with an average of 150 to 400 calls per day per person on the emergency lines.

