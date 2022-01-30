PH joins UAE’s call to promote awareness on Neglected Tropical Diseases

The Philippines joins hands with the United Arab Emirates’ advocacy this January 30, 2022 to highlight the impact of Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTD) around the world.

Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, H.E. Hjayceelyn Quintana affirmed the country’s commitment to the UAE’s advocacy that has spanned over three decades. The UAE’s founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, initiated the UAE’s commitment to fighting and spreading awareness about NTDs in 1990 with a personal donation amounting to US$5.77 million to The Carter Centre’s efforts to eradicate the NTD Guinea Worm disease.

“The UAE’s focus on NTDs draws global attention toward the need to eradicate 20 preventable and treatable diseases, of which 10 are endemic, and 6 are of public health importance to the Philippines per a 2019 study. These NTDs place a burden on the most vulnerable sector in the world’s population, and the Philippines’ show of solidarity with the UAE in this effort brings hope that these ills can be eradicated when the world comes together,” said Amb. Quintana.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has since committed over USD $350M across various health programs as part of the UAE’s aim to promote awareness for NTDs and to address and provide both treatment and preventive care for these kinds of diseases.

In December 2021, the UAE achieved its 50-day initiative titled “The Reach Campaign” that witnessed the collaborative efforts of public and private entities to both raise awareness and generate millions of dirhams in funding to address NTDs such as river blindness and lymphatic filariasis for millions of people living in some of the most disadvantaged communities in the run up to the country’s Golden Jubilee celebrations.

WIth the PH-UAE relations nearing its golden years, Amb. Quintana underscored that the Philippines’ unyielding support for the UAE is a testament to the Filipinos’ belief and support in the UAE’s vision to address the underlying health and social problems of modern-day society.

“As the Philippines and the UAE celebrate 48 years of diplomatic relations this year, the Philippines’ participation in this UAE-led initiative adds another significant dimension to our countries’ cooperation signifying our mutual recognition of the importance of health issues amidst the current global health crisis,” said Amb. Quintana.

Here’s her message in full:

“The Philippine Embassy in the UAE thanks the Department of Foreign Affairs Office of Public and Cultural Diplomacy (OPCD), the Office of United Nations and International Organizations (UNIO), and the management of SM Supermalls, for their combined efforts and support for the Embassy’s call for participation in the World Neglected Tropical Diseases Day 2022 Light Up Campaign,”