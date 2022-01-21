Latest News

Jealous rage leads to brutal murder of OFW who just arrived in PH

Staff Report

An overseas Filipino worker (OFW) who just arrived in the Philippines last month from Saudi Arabia was brutally murdered by her live-in partner triggered by a jealous rage.

The victim, identified as Enelisa Petua, was found lying in a pool of blood with 55 stab wounds inside her rented boarding house in Barangay 2, Sipalay City, Negros Occidental at around 4 p.m. on January 17.

She was rushed to a hospital but was later pronounced dead.

The OFW’s live-in partner named Jhondad Sase, 33, surrendered to the police several hours after the incident. He also surrendered the knife he used in the stabbing.

Sase reportedly appeared furious while narrating their argument that led to the gruesome murder.

He said their argument stemmed from the OFW’s alleged chatmate, who is an Indian national.

Sase said it escalated when he asked her to choose between him and the foreigner.

The OFW is survived by her two children, who are both below 10 years old.

Sase was taken into custody after being charged with murder by Petua’s family.

