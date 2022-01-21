Latest News

Dubai Police foil gang’s bid to con resident using counterfeit dollar bills worth AED55 million

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago

Dubai Police have foiled a bid by an African gang who attempted to con a resident using counterfeit dollar banknotes worth $15 million bills or approximately AED55 million.

The gang was supposed to send the victim fake $1.5 million bills in exchange of AED1 million. They claimed to be businessmen who wanted to invest in the country, but the victim grew suspicious and alerted the police.

Colonel Salah Bo Assiba, Director of the Department for Anti-Economic Crimes Department at Dubai Police, had said they received a tip-off from the Arab man.

The man reported that an African gang pretended to contact him, saying they were owners of a glass company outside the UAE and that they were interested in investing $15 million in the UAE in return for AED1 million.

A team of officers tracked down the whereabouts of the gang and raided their site.

During the arrest, the police seized the counterfeit bills that they were supposed to send to the Arab man.

The gang members have been referred to the Public Prosecution for legal action.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 1160662861

School field trips suspended in Abu Dhabi

6 hours ago
The Filipino Times Court Gavel Jail 1

Dubai expat faces prison sentence, deportation for stabbing incident

6 hours ago
motorcyle iStock 178301993

18 motorbike rental establishments in Dubai fined for safety violations

6 hours ago
image

One dead, 12 injured in traffic accidents in Dubai

6 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button