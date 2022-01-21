Dubai Police foil gang’s bid to con resident using counterfeit dollar bills worth AED55 million

Dubai Police have foiled a bid by an African gang who attempted to con a resident using counterfeit dollar banknotes worth $15 million bills or approximately AED55 million.

The gang was supposed to send the victim fake $1.5 million bills in exchange of AED1 million. They claimed to be businessmen who wanted to invest in the country, but the victim grew suspicious and alerted the police.

Colonel Salah Bo Assiba, Director of the Department for Anti-Economic Crimes Department at Dubai Police, had said they received a tip-off from the Arab man.

The man reported that an African gang pretended to contact him, saying they were owners of a glass company outside the UAE and that they were interested in investing $15 million in the UAE in return for AED1 million.

A team of officers tracked down the whereabouts of the gang and raided their site.

During the arrest, the police seized the counterfeit bills that they were supposed to send to the Arab man.

The gang members have been referred to the Public Prosecution for legal action.