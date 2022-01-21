Latest News

Car passenger fined AED50,000 for insulting Dubai cop

The Dubai Court of Appeal has imposed an AED50,000 fine on a car passenger for insulting a policeman in Dubai.

The police patrol officer noticed the car swerving in the Al Barsha area. As he asked the driver to pull over on the side of the road, the car passenger sitting on the back seat recorded a clip of the cop. The incident happened in July 2021.

“I checked the driver’s licence and told him that he committed an offence. I asked the defendant (a friend of the driver) if he recorded us and noticed he was under the influence of alcohol,” the police officer told the court.

The defendant even pushed the policeman when the latter tried to confiscate his mobile phone.

Court records showed the defendant indeed recorded a clip containing insulting utterances against the policeman. He also sent it to his friend outside the country via Snapchat.

The defendant was convicted for insulting an authority and illegally consuming alcohol.

