Abu Dhabi hailed as world’s safest city for 2022 by Numbeo safety index survey

For the sixth consecutive year, Abu Dhabi has been ranked as the safest city in the world in a survey conducted by data crowd-sourcing website Numbeo.

On the latest Numbeo Safety Index 2022, which covered 459 cities in the world, Sharjah and Dubai have also ranked fourth and eighth, respectively.

A safety index of 88.4 has helped Abu Dhabi reinforce its position as a safe and secure place to live, work, and invest in. It ranked ‘very low’ when it comes to crime, fear of being mugged or robbed, and drug use.

The Capital also scored ‘very high’ when it comes to feeling safe when walking alone, the survey highlighted.

The three UAE emirates have been put ahead of cities like Zurich and Monaco in the list that featured the 10 safest countries in the world.

Earlier in March 2021, the UAE’s three biggest cities also topped Numbeo’s list of top 10 safest cities for 2021—with Abu Dhabi being first on the list.

