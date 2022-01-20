2,750 vehicles confiscated in Abu Dhabi in 2021

Abu Dhabi Police (ADP) confiscated 2,750 vehicles in 2021 for violating traffic laws, including those that were heavily modified to increase their speed, causing noise pollution and disturbance.

The police force also warned some motorists about their negative behaviour, especially young motorists who disturb residents and drive recklessly on roads.

The ADP’s Traffic and Patrols Directorate stressed that vehicle noise causes a disturbance and stress to other motorists and residents and terrifies children and the elderly.

The ADP called on the public to report such vehicles plying in residential areas by calling the Command and Control Centre (999), affirming that legal action will be taken against the violators.

It added that Article 20 of the Federal Traffic Law penalizes drivers of noisy cars with a fine of AED2,000 and 12 black points on their driving licence. In addition, Article 72 penalises unauthorised modifications to a vehicle’s engine or chassis with a fine of AED1,000, 12 traffic points and vehicle impounding for 30 days.

Law No. 5 for 2020 on impoundment of vehicles will also be applied in the emirate, the ADP further added. Motorists could have their vehicles seized or receive a fine of up to AED10,000 if they modify the engine or chassis of their vehicles without permission, and have their vehicles confiscated until they pay the fine.