Major companies in UAE vow 30% leadership roles for women by 2025

Eighteen major companies in the UAE have pledged 30 percent leadership roles for women by 2025.

The initiative aims to boost the number of women in managerial positions from the current rate of about 16 per cent within three years and will hasten efforts to achieve UN Sustainable Development Goal 5 on gender equality.

The pledge was overseen by the UAE Gender Balance Council, the UAE’s National Committee on Sustainable Development Goals and the UAE’s Private Sector Advisory Council.

Mona Al Marri, vice president of the UAE Gender Balance Council said the Covid-19 pandemic has demonstrated the need to work together to come up with innovative solutions to some complex challenges facing the world.

Marri said it has also demonstrated the extent to which women are affected by crises noting that there are real “gender gaps in leadership positions across the world, with women occupying only 22 per cent of CEO-level leadership positions.”