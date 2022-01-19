Trust of UAE residents in govt, health authorities improves – Survey

The trust of UAE residents in government and health authorities has improved in 2022, a survey has highlighted.

According to Edelman Trust Barometer 2022 the UAE residents trust in the government and their belief about their future financial position in the UAE has substantially improved this year.

The residents’ trust grew in almost all the sub-indexes such as health authorities, employers, central bank, businesses, NGOs, media and global bodies including World Health Organisation, United Nations and European Union.

The trust in the UAE government improved by 7 per cent to 87 per cent in 2022 which was the second-biggest increase after a 9 per cent rise in trust in the Chinese government. The trust in most of the governments globally dropped, prominently in Germany (-12 per cent), The Netherlands (-11 per cent), Australia (-9 per cent) South Korea (-8 per cent) and Argentina (-8 per cent).

The government was the most trusted institution in the May 2020 Edelman Trust Barometer and it was expected to lead during the height of the pandemic but has since suffered a dramatic fall, dropping 13 points, from 65 per cent to 52 per cent.

The 22nd edition of the survey took inputs from more than 36,000 respondents across 28 countries, covering business, NGOs, government and media.

As per the survey the business was the most trusted institution at 61 per cent, followed by NGOs at 59 per cent, government at 52 per cent and media at 50 per cent.